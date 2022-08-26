Victoria Beckham shares sweet post from 'whole family' - but son Brooklyn's mention is missing The designer took to social media

Victoria Beckham took to social media with the sweetest family update on Friday - but her oldest son Brooklyn appeared to be missing from the heartfelt message.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared an adorable post in aid of national dog day and shared photos of husband David, daughter Harper, 11, and son Romeo, 19, alongside their sweet pup Simba whom they welcomed in June.

Captioning the post, the former Spice Girl penned: "Happy National Dog Day from the whole family! @davidbeckham #HarperSeven @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham & Simba!! (Not forgetting Fig, Sage, Olive & Logan too, of course!)"

There were no photos featuring their son Cruz, 17, or Brooklyn but unlike his older brother Cruz was featured in the accompanying caption of the sweet update.

The Posh Spice took to Instagram

The cryptic post came after numerous American news outlets reported an ongoing 'feud' between the fashion mogul and Brooklyn's new wife Nicola Peltz. Rumours of the clash, sparked after Nicola shared a candid message for fans on Instagram.

Captioning a teary photo of herself she wrote: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

The Bates Motel actress continued: "We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me," alongside a heart emoji.

Nicola shared a very teary update

However, in a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

