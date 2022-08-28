Victoria Beckham reveals favourite hangover cure – and it's so unexpected The mum-of-four is usually known for her healthy lifestyle…

Victoria Beckham is known for eating a restrained and simple diet, reportedly favouring salmon and vegetables.

However, after a night's drinking, she obviously relaxes her dietary rules, as she revealed on Sunday that her favourite hangover cure is something sweet!

The fashion designer took to Instagram stories, where she wrote that her favourite remedy for a hangover is a large fizzy drink.

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of a 'super large' Big Gulp container in extra large which she appeared to be holding while sitting in her car.

Victoria captioned the snapshot: "Can't help it when hung over!" She then added: "Seven Eleven!!!!! BIG GULP!!" She didn't reveal her exact choice of drink, but it's safe to say she found it refreshing.

Victoria previously shared photos of her night out with friends and family including some with her son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, as well as close friend Eva Longoria.

The star shared her hangover cure to Instagram

The gang appeared to be having fun, and Posh and her husband, retired footballer David, had clearly earned a good time. On Friday, the couple had an intense workout when they enjoyed a long hike in Aspen.

In one clip she shared, a breathless Victoria – who showcased her gym-honed physique in a pair of skintight cycling shorts and a matching vest top – said: "So we're here in Aspen on a pretty major hike, but look at the views," before panning the camera away from her face.

While she was showing off the view, David was in the background and could be heard yelling out: "I hope you're not putting that dodgy accent on!"

Eva and Cruz had fun with Victoria on Saturday night

And before fans even had time to register what had been said, Victoria's quick wit came into play, and she bluntly responded: "This is just how I talk."

Victoria also reshared a post from David in which he commented on her video: "Why the heavy breathing," and her response was: "Heavy breathing and dodgy accent!"

