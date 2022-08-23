Kate Moss teases 'magical' news with risqué swimming video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Moss has long been an enigma, rarely giving interviews or insights into her life, and on Monday she kept up her elusive image with a tantalising new video.

The clip, which sees a naked Kate wandering into a lake, teases a big move from the supermodel, with the 48-year-old captioning the clip: "Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys," hinting at the launch of a self-care brand.

WATCH: Kate Moss teases launch of new lifestyle brand

Kate delighted fans by revealing they don't have long to wait for the launch, sharing that Cosmoss is set to drop on 1 September.

The mum-of-one didn’t give any details as to what Cosmoss is, but shared a link to the website, which featured a sign-up page, illustrated with sun and moon drawings.

Kate's friends and fans were thrilled with the announcement, commenting: "Yessss, cannot wait," "Eeek, how exciting," and: "Amazing! Exciting!"

Kate Moss teased her new brand Cosmoss

The Cosmoss Instagram page gives further hints into what Cosmoss will be about, with six dreamy posts. One photo is a sensual snap of Kate, captioned: "Soulful, sensual, self-aware. Introducing COSMOSS. COSMOSS is self-care created for life's modern journeys, drawing on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss."

A second post hints at a product line, captioned: "COSMOSS is a celebration of every day exactly as it is, with all its imperfections. Each product has been meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind; each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration, and love."

Kate Moss hinted at things to come

Another post hints at a fragrance range, or scented products, with the caption reading: "The COSMOSS scent recentres and completes."

A final post says: "Rejuvenation, Balance, Healing." The vibe feels distinctly similar to Holly Willoughby's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, with the element of ritual sounding akin to Alicia Keys' ritual-based self-care brand Keys Soulcare.

We'll be waiting with bated breath to learn more.

