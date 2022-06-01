Johnny Depp reunites with ex Kate Moss as he awaits Amber Heard trial verdict The former couple dated from 1994 until 1998

Johnny Depp is in London as he awaits the verdict in his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

MORE: Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

And while in the capital, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been able to spend time catching up with old friends – including Kate Moss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Johnny invited his ex-girlfriend to watch as he performed in front of a sold-out crowd alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall for the third night in a row, the Daily Mail reports.

READ: Amber Heard makes surprising last-minute request regarding jury

MORE: The real reason Johnny Depp REFUSES to look at Amber Heard during trial

Kate, who gave evidence in the trial as a rebuttal witness, publicly showed her support for Johnny again by attending the concert. According to the publication, she arrived at the venue early, at around 8pm – some 90 minutes before Johnny was due on stage.

Johnny and Kate reportedly reunited in London this week

Beck's set then began at 8.40pm with Johnny making his appearance at 9.23pm to perform several songs with the British musician.

READ: A look back at Kate Moss' dating history amid ex Johnny Depp's libel trial

MORE: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss: Inside their relationship - then and now

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 until 1998 and she went on the record last week to clarify that her ex "never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs".

The former couple dated from 1994 until 1998

Johnny and Kate clearly remain on good terms, and she has admitted she was left heartbroken by their split, later telling Vanity Fair that she had cried "for years" when their romance came to an end.

READ: Johnny Depp makes rare comment about his children as he reflects on raising them in the public eye

MORE: Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp's closing statement

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me," she shared.

Kate testified as a rebuttal witness in Johnny's defamation trial

"And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

READ: Johnny Depp's daughter has hilarious reaction to question about famous dad in unearthed interview

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp breaks silence amid Johnny Depp trial

Three years after their, Johnny spoke about the end of their relationship – and admitted he was at fault. "I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he said in a candid interview with HELLO! magazine in 1998.

Johnny has spoken candidly about the end of their romance

"I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened - I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done.

"The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work," he said. "Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

Read more HELLO! US stories here