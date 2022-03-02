Denise Welch shares rare photos of son Louis for very special occasion The Loose Women star is a proud mum

On Wednesday, Loose Women panellist Denise Welch shared some sweet throwback photos of her youngest son Louis to celebrate a very special occasion: his 21st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mum-of-two posted a collage of four pictures that charted Louis' upbringing and showed the young man sweetly smiling at the camera.

The 63-year-old penned a loving message for the caption, reflecting on her experience having a baby in her forties in a typically self-deprecating way.

She wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to the legend that is Louis Healy @healytymd. 21 yrs ago I left Corrie heavily pregnant age 92!! I worried about having another baby late in life (43 actually) but it’s the best thing I ever did."

Denise continued: "Louis is funny, talented and a kind soul and won’t be remotely cringing at this post!! Love you darling Louis. Have a great day and know we are all so very proud of you."

The actress and presenter's followers were quick to share their good wishes, with Denise's good friend, Dancing on Ice star Sally Dyvenor commenting: "Happy 21st Birthday Louis xxx"

Denise shared a sweet tribute to her youngest son

Other fans wrote birthday greetings, while one responded: "Age 92," alongside a laughing emoji.

Another shared their confusion over Denise's post, chiming in: "For one minute there I thought he was Daniel Radcliffe and I was trying to figure out why you had photos of him as a baby and if you were a Harry Potter superfan… Anyway - your son is very gorgeous. Happy Birthday to him!"

Louis pictured with Denise's late father, Vin

Denise shares Louis with her ex-husband, actor Tim Healy, who she was married to between 1988 and 2012.

The former couple are also parents to eldest son Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975.

Denise is now married to artist Lincoln Townley, who also has a grown-up son from a previous marriage.

