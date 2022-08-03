We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Denise Welch wowed her fans on Wednesday when she posed for another stunning swimsuit photo – despite the fact that her holiday is over!

The Loose Women panellist beamed for the camera as she posed for a poolside selfie wearing a gorgeous pink leopard-print swimsuit with spaghetti straps.

The stylish mum-of-two wore matching pink lipstick and her glasses pushed back her platinum crop. "Morning dip @claresspacecheshire," she captioned the image, adding two red heart emojis.

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Babe," and others adding: "Looking fantastic Denise… you are glowing," "Looking lovely as ever," and: "Looking fabulous Denise… Doing it for us girls."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Denise Welch shocks fans with upside-down yoga video

The actress and presenter has just returned from Croatia where she showcased more swimsuits from her fabulous collection.

In one snap shared to social media, she posed next to the pool in a striking knitted one-piece that featured tassles around the bust, which she paired with a gorgeous pair of open-toed sandals and a floral shawl from Tilletts Clothing.

Denise modelled another fabulous swimsuit following her holiday

But Denise wasn't only in the European country to catch some sun, as she revealed in the caption – but to spend time with her eldest son Matty Healy, too.

"Back in Croatia to see @healytymd who is still filming Hotel Portofino," she wrote. "I'm also with my friend and agent @bexelliff but they both run away from the camera!!! Unlike me of course!!"

She continued: "Anyway, it's beautiful here @amadriaparkopatija and we had a fantastic welcome back. My gorgeous wrap is from @tillettsclothing of course."

The star always looks glam

The post caused a stir amongst her followers, including her husband Lincoln Townley who lamented his absence as he teased: "No Mr Influencer…"

A second penned: "Looking stunning Denise you jet setter, bring us a souvenir back we will bring you one from Kos," and a third commented simply: "You look fabulous."

