Loose Women's Denise Welch touches hearts with unseen photo of late father The former Hollyoaks star lost her father last year

Denise Welch went through a rough patch last year when she had to bid a sad farewell to her father, Vin.

The pair were incredibly close, and during the week, Denise touched the hearts of many of her fans when she shared a never-before-seen photo of her father. In the snap, the pair walked arm in arm through a snowy forest and Denise looked stunning in a pair of knee-high wellies, long tan coat and a striking red top that would've put nearby robins to shame.

WATCH: Denise Welch speaks out about clinical depression

Vin was smiling into the camera and looked very dapper in a green overcoat and grey jumper.

In a moving caption, Denise wrote: "Found this picture of Dad and me that I've never seen before," and she ended it with a string of heart emojis.

Vin passed away last September, and sharing the news the Loose Women star shared a poignant photo of herself grasping his hand in a hospital bed.

Denise shared a gorgeous photo from the archives

She wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch.

"After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

Vin passed away last September

Denise continued: "I've never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.

"The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for.

"They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you. Love you dad. Heartbroken."

