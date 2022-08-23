Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares glimpse inside luxury family vacation

Kelly Ripa has been reunited with her children during a stunning family vacation - and it's positively dreamy.

The star is enjoying a little time away from her hectic hosting duties and she, her husband, Mark Consuelos and their three kids appear to be having the most relaxing time.

Kelly's daughter Lola has shared several videos on TikTok and while she features in most, her younger brother, Joaquin, has also made a rare appearance.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares glimpse at luxury family vacation

The 19-year-old looked so grown up in a clip in which he was shirtless and playing with his mom's pet dog.

Joaquin showed off his sporty physique as he fooled about with the little pup.

The time is very special with her children as Joaquin was the last of the kids to flee the nest last year when he left home for college in Michigan.

Kelly has taken time off Live to be with her family

At the time, Kelly revealed just how brutal the moment was while chatting to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

The star welled up when she said: "We took our youngest son to college. We dropped him off. It was really hard."

Kelly then went on to detail the moment and took a walk down memory lane to describe why it was so agonizing. "My kids had this thing which I did when they were little," she said.

"I'd tuck them in bed, give them kisses and cuddles and then I'd say goodnight and then I'd leave and I'd come back and say 'one more, one more' and they would giggle and laugh.

Joaquin in on the wrestling team at college

They knew I was coming back and they would be sitting there so excited. We would do it again and again. And then they got to be 15-16 and they were like 'it's weird'."

She continued: "We dropped Joaquin off at school, I gave him a hug. It was actually brutally painful. I said 'I did not realise that 18 years would go so fast' and he didn't say anything."

Kelly said her youngest continued to hold on tight to her. "But then he turned to walk away and I shouted, 'Joaquin, one more,' and he kept walking'. I knew it was happening to him too. The emotions. He kept walking."

