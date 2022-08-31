Tess Daly stuns in flirty mini summer dress as she gushes about husband Vernon Kay The couple headed to the Big Feastival

Tess Daly is ready to begin her Strictly Come Dancing hosting duties very soon, but during the Bank Holiday weekend, she packed her bags and headed to The Big Feastival with her husband Vernon Kay.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared several photos from her "amazing long weekend" that showed her looking stunning in a gold and white mini dress from her own luxury beachwear brand Naia Beach.

WATCH: Tess Daly beams as she models her latest beachwear by the pool

The gorgeous 'Iris Voluminous Beach Dress', which features voluminous blouson sleeves with pretty tie cuff details and a self-tie waist, is currently available on the company's website and retails at £160.

Captioning the post, Tess wrote: "An amazing long weekend with great friends at @thebigfeastival plus to see one of my faves presenting @vernonkay."

Tess Daly looked stunning in a dress by her brand Naia Beach

Friends and fans rushed to compliment the star on the photos as well as share their excitement over this year's Strictly series. One wrote: "Beautiful couple & photos! Love Vernon on This Morning he's the best! So funny too! Wish he was permanent! Excited for strictly not long to go now! Can't wait xxx."

A second added: "Beautiful pictures," whilst another remarked: "You are stunning Tess," alongside a fire emoji.

Tess's outing comes just days after she took part in her first wardrobe fitting for the BBC dance show, sharing a gorgeous look with fans – who were certainly excited to see it.

Tess head to The Big Feastival with her husband Vernon

In the snap, the presenter looked phenomenal in a bright green figure-hugging, one-shoulder dress by Victoria Beckham.

Tess captioned the post: "Strictly season has begun! …and so has the first fitting! Catch me in sparkles from now until 2023", with a winky face emoji.

"Beautiful colour dress. It really suits you. Stunning," wrote a fan, while another agreed that, "green is definitely your colour that really suits you!" A third noticed Tess's Jimmy Choo shoes: "Amazing shoes, can't wait for Strictly."