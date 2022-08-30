Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special date revealed - and here's how you can win tickets The series launches on Saturday 17 September

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing starts in just a few weeks and if we weren't excited enough, the date for this year's one-off special recording at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been revealed.

The BBC show will be returning to the iconic venue for a special themed episode after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday 19 November - and Strictly super fans can apply for tickets now! The lucky celebrities who make it to Blackpool will be tasked with "either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC's most-loved services" to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

The 20th series of the beloved dancing show, which launches on Saturday 17 September, will see 15 celebrities - including Helen Skelton, James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Tony Adams, and Ellie Simmonds - take to the dancefloor for a chance to lift the 2022 glitterball.

For those hoping to secure tickets, the random draw is now officially open and can be found here. It will remain open until 10pm on Sunday 11 September, and all successful applications will be drawn at random. According to the BBC, as they have such a huge demand for tickets, they are restricting the number of tickets and dates that people are eligible for, meaning that you can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets for this recording.

Additionally, to make things fair anyone who is successful in their application for one of the live shows recorded at Elstree Film Studios cannot also be successful in the random draw for Blackpool.

Other celebrities polishing off their dancing shoes for this year's series includes Two Pints Of Lager actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, radio presenter Tyler West, singer and actress Molly Rainford, comedian Jayde Adams and BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson.

Not only is there a whole batch of new celebrities taking part in this year's series, but there are also four new professional dancers to get acquainted with. Joining the line-up are Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

