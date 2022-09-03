David Beckham reacts to son Brooklyn's latest interview as he misses brother Romeo's party The eldest Brooklyn child spoke to Vogue Hong Kong

Romeo Beckham reached a major milestone this week as the footballer celebrated his 20th birthday, but brother Brooklyn was absent from his party.

The event featured the rest of the Beckhams, and a few days after the party dad David responded to the latest interview that Brooklyn had given to Vogue Hong Kong. Sharing a photo from the photoshoot, that saw the 23-year-old kneeling down while being showered with water, David simply wrote: "Looking good Bust."

The cover image featured Brooklyn wearing a black top and pair of jeans as he knelt in a garden while being showered with water coming off of the sprinklers.

There have been reports in recent months of a growing 'feud' between the eldest of the Beckham children and his parents, and Brooklyn hasn't been photographed with his family since his wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

Brooklyn also failed to reunite with his family during his honeymoon in the South of France. And most recently, David and Victoria travelled to Miami, as well as Aspen, without stopping by Los Angeles, where he currently lives.

During his interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the star appeared to swat away questions about the potential feud as he spoke highly about his siblings and confessed that they are "very close".

David shared his pride in his son

Detailing each of his siblings' best qualities, the budding chef added in the interview: "Harper is the loudest, Cruz is the funniest and Romeo is the most energetic."

The 23-year-old also spoke about his parents and revealed that when they are together he loves "cooking and watching football with my dad".

"My mum has always had a house of boys until Harper, I love spending time with them together," he said of his designer mum.

Brooklyn's new comments come just weeks after he and Nicola spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along.

Reports of a feud have circulated over the past few months

Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

However, speaking to Variety, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

