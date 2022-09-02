Brooklyn Beckham talks relationship with siblings and parents David and Victoria following feud reports The star spoke to Vogue Hong Kong

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have given a new interview about their new life together – this time to Vogue Hong Kong.

The duo didn't hold back and answered all types of questions, from how they fell in love, to Brooklyn's relationship with his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and the "activity" he most enjoys doing with his mum, Victoria Beckham, and dad David.

Asked about growing up with many siblings so close to age, Brooklyn revealed it was "nice" and confessed that they are "very close", despite not being photographed together since his and Nicola's wedding back in April.

Brooklyn also failed to reunite with his family during his honeymoon in the South of France. And most recently, David and Victoria travelled to Miami, as well as Aspen, without stopping by Los Angeles, where their eldest son currently lives.

Detailing each of his siblings' best qualities, the budding chef added in the interview: "Harper is the loudest, Cruz is the funniest and Romeo is the most energetic."

The 23-year-old also spoke about his parents and revealed that when they are together he loves "cooking and watching football with my dad".

"My mum has always had a house of boys until Harper, I love spending time with them together," he said of his designer mum.

Brooklyn's new comments come just weeks after he and Nicola spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along.

The couple honeymooned in Europe this summer

Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

However, speaking to Variety, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."