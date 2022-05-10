David Beckham 'third wheels' son Romeo and girlfriend Mia Regan's intimate date night The former footballer is a doting dad of four

David Beckham is one doting father – and has been making the most of his family time in Miami, so much so that was gatecrashed his second eldest son Romeo's date night with his girlfriend Mia Regan.

The trio headed to fancy Korean steakhouse COTE Miami, with David poking fun at himself for "third-wheeling". Alongside a selfie, the 47-year-old joked: "Third wheeling these two [laughing face emoji]. @cotemiami so so good."

In recent weeks, Romeo has been spending more time with his parents and is clearly following in his dad's footsteps as he plays for Florida soccer club Inter Miami, which David co-owns.

The 19-year-old is in a relationship with model Mia, who joined him at his elder brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz. The couple have been dating since 2019 and have been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their time in Miami over the last couple of weeks, including their night out at a Justin Bieber concert.

Meanwhile, the date night comes as Brooklyn shared a sweet video with his father-in-law Nelson Peltz. The American businessman was seen giving Brooklyn a goodnight kiss on his head – with Nicola writing: "The Peltz goodnight kiss @brooklynpeltzbeckham favourite video ever, melts my heart."

David shared this snap with Romeo and Mia

It seems Brooklyn has been well and truly welcomed into the Peltz family. Over the weekend, he shared a new photo on his Stories showing him at Formula 1 with his brother-in-law, Bradley Peltz.

It was the same event attended by his dad, David, and younger brother Romeo – however, there are no photos of the Beckham boys all together. David did share some photos with fans and could be seen beaming next to Romeo and his girlfriend Mia, but Brooklyn did not feature.

