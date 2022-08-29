Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy rare family night out The couple looked happier than ever as they partied in LA

They may have tied the knot in April, but Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are still sporting that newlywed glow!

RELATED: Nicola Peltz Beckham is a nineties dream in band T-shirt and jeans

Looking happier than ever, the loved-up pair headed to a special Wendy's celebration at Offsunset – a new premier lounge located on West Hollywood's iconic Sunset Boulevard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

Pictured at the star-studded event on Saturday evening, the couple also enjoyed a sweet family reunion as they partied with Nicola's older brother, Will, and his longtime girlfriend, Kenya Kinski-Jones.

A family affair, it's hardly surprising that siblings Nicola and Will were both in attendance, as their father, billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz is a non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company. Meanwhile, their eldest brother Matthew is currently the director of Wendy's Co.

MORE: Nicola Peltz Beckham channels sixties flair in the most retro skirt

READ: Victoria Beckham shares sweet post from 'whole family' - but son Brooklyn's mention is missing

Brooklyn and Nicola reunited with her older brother Will on Saturday night

Dressed to impress for the pink-themed party, Brooklyn stepped out in a classic white T-shirt, bubblegum pink trousers and a pair of bright fuchsia trainers to celebrate with his in-laws.

As for Nicola, the brunette beauty brought her fashion A-game in a silky halterneck dress, which she teamed with metallic strappy stilettos and a raspberry-coloured handbag.

The couple put on a stylish display in coordinating pink outfits

On hand to support their family, both Nicola and Brooklyn have grown extremely close to Will and his girlfriend Kenya in particular, who also joined them on their honeymoon.

Halfway through their romantic tour of Europe, the newlyweds met up with the couple, as well as Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, for a lavish yacht trip.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Will captured his sister looking more relaxed than ever as she sat with hubby Brooklyn and other close friends and family around a table on the stunning ocean-bound Vessel.

Prior to their yacht trip, Nicola and Brooklyn had been busy exploring St.Tropez and Portofino, Italy.

Nicola and Brooklyn share a close bond with Will and his girlfriend Kenya

Brooklyn appears to be closer than ever to his in-laws and even has their family name inked across his chest.

He also has a tattoo dedicated to Nicola's maternal grandmother, Bunny, who acted as her maid of honour at their starry Florida nuptials.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.