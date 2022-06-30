Kourtney Kardashian's latest family tribute is so heartfelt - posted just days before Travis Barker's hospital scare The Poosh founder is married to the Blink 182 drummer

Kourtney Kardashian has been by her husband Travis Barker's side since he was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star - who is usually quite active on social media - has since been offline during the anxious time.

The Poosh founder's last Instagram post before the health scare focused on something far more upbeat - as she celebrated her younger sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story

Kourtney shared a number of pictures of herself and her sibling from over the years, including childhood snapshots, and wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my Shirley Temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling. You make life so much better! I love you my peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A special shout-out to my beautiful bowl haircut."

According to TMZ, the musician has been admitted due to pancreatitis. The publication reported that doctors believed that the illness was triggered by a recent colonoscopy, resulting in a painful encounter.

His family have asked for people's prayers after he was rushed to hospital by an ambulance on Tuesday morning.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloe Kardashian shortly before Travis Barker's health scare

Travis had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me." It is not known whether he was talking about his health, or referencing the name of the song he produced for his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The star's daughter Alabama Barker has since spoken out, writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

Travis has a grown-up stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to three young kids who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

The star's hospital dash follows a joyous few months of celebrations, most recently Father's Day, where his three children paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May

Last month, meanwhile, he married Kourtney at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, seven months after announcing their engagement.

During this time, they also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara where they were legally wed.

Kourtney has been by Travis' side since he was rushed to hospital

At that time they were joined by Travis' father and Kourtney's beloved grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell - Kris Jenner's mom.

They were then joined by the rest of their friends and family for their grand Italian wedding, featuring nuptials on an island, parties the days leading up to it and after, and Versace fashions all around.

