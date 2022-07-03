Kourtney Kardashian shares new message along with photos from hospital with Travis Barker during 'nightmare' time The Poosh founder shared an emotional statement online

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a heartfelt message online following Travis Barker's hospitalization at the beginning of the week, followed by an angry post directed at insensitive paparazzi photos that were sold.

MORE: Travis Barker's cryptic message before he was rushed to hospital

She wrote: "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in hospital fighting for his life... these were pictures actually taken weeks ago (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)...

"I didn't forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side.. Shame on you."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story

The Poosh founder also shared several photos from inside the hospital, including of a bedside table piled high with books, and the view from the hospital room at night.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's heartfelt family tribute days before Travis Barker's hospitalization

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals major change following wedding to Travis Barker

She had shortly before taken to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their support and share new details about the terrifying ordeal.

It read: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

Kourtney Kardashian shared an angry message directed at the paparazzi

"Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian divides fans with wedding dress

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding – all the details

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpour of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

She ended the message writing: "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

The Poosh founder has been in hospital with Travis Barker since he was rushed there on Tuesday

Travis himself also shared a message which was posted on his own Instagram Stories. He wrote: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

MORE: Luke Bryan supported by fans as he says a bittersweet farewell

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

The Blink 182 drummer added: "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kourtney shared a picture from inside the hospital

Travis had been in hospital since Tuesday, and had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me." It wasn't known whether he was talking about his health, or referencing the name of the song he produced for his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The star's daughter Alabama Barker spoke out soon afterwards writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.