Travis Barker's cryptic message before being rushed to hospital - famous family ask for prayers The Blink 182 star was pictured being taken away by an ambulance

Travis Barker's family have asked for people's prayers after he was rushed to hospital by an ambulance on Tuesday morning.

Photos published by the Daily Mail saw Kourtney Kardashian following the ambulance on its way to hospital.

Travis had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me". It is not known whether he was talking about his health, or referencing the name of the song he produced for his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story

The Blink 182 star's daughter Alabama Barker has since spoken out, writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

The star's hospital dash follows a joyous few months of celebrations, most recently Father's Day, where his three children paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

Last month, meanwhile, he married Kourtney at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, seven months after announcing their engagement.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Travis Barker shared a cryptic tweet before being rushed to hospital

During this time, they also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara where they were legally wed. At that time they were joined by Travis' father and Kourtney's beloved grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell - Kris Jenner's mom.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

The father-of-three presented Kourtney with a sparkling oval cut diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million, which was designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Travis recently got married to Kourtney Kardashian

Those present at Kourtney and Travis' wedding included their children - who all had special roles in the ceremony.

Travis has a grown-up stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to three young kids who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

Pictures from the ceremony showed Penelope dressed in a pretty flower girl dress alongside her new stepsister Alabama, while Reign looked adorable dressed in a mini tuxedo.

