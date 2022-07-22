Willow Smith divides fans with unfiltered new selfie She has ditched the eclectic look

The 21-year-old daughter of Jada and Will Smith, Willow Smith, has quite the reputation in the industry for experimenting with her appearance, embracing geometric and ostentatious outfits, but every so often she likes stripping it back.

In the midst of her current tour antics, the artist, who first gained fame at the age of nine with the popular song Whip My Hair, posted a bare-faced selfie to Instagram.

With a close-up of her face, the celebrity, who once shaved her head after bringing a hairdresser on stage to cut her hair during a guitar solo in 2021, presents an unedited appearance with her skin giving off a glazed-like look.

WATCH: Willow Smith embraces the warmer weather while on the road

Willow poses in a black vest while having her brows brushed out, her lips looking full, and a dewy sheen on her complexion. She looks effortlessly beautiful whilst also wearing multiple visible piercings, including two nose rings.

Her caption, however, has split her followers, with some disagreeing with the message and others questioning it. She wrote: “It’s so easy to forget that really matters.”

One fan commented: “​​Everything matters and that's what’s so terrifying,” with another contradicting: “This right here is my daily mantra...no thing really matters.”

The celebrity is renowned for being independent and defying social standards, which is evident in her songs.

And so, many followers ignored her caption and instead made comments about her flawless skin, so it appears Willow is leaving room for individual interpretation.

“Literally the most perfect skin I’ve seen yet,” one wrote. Another added: “Skin is SKINNING.”

The singer joined the Mainstream Sellout Tour on 9 July

Currently, the singer is taking the stage as one of Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour's opening performers. On July 9, the singer began the tour, and she will remain there until the end of the North American leg in mid-August.

Before reconnecting with Avril Lavigne, Trippie Redd, and 44phantom for the North American leg's last gig in Cleveland, she will be joined for a portion of her leg by frequent collaborator Travis Barker as a fellow opener.

