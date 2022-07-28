Jada Pinkett Smith praises daughter Willow Smith after latest achievement

Jada Pinkett Smith couldn't be prouder of her daughter Willow Smith, who has not only been a close companion of hers through their work on Red Table Talk but also musically related, too.

The actress was once part of a heavy metal band called Wicked Wisdom, for which she was the lead singer and songwriter.

VIDEO: Willow Smith goes for a dip in a bikini

Now, her daughter is following in her footsteps with her more rock-leaning sound, and it was just revealed that she'd earned a pair of coveted nominations.

Willow was nominated for Best Alternative Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for the second year in a row.

And not only that, she'd earned two nods in the same category, for the songs Emo Girl with Machine Gun Kelly and Grow with Avril Lavigne, and her mom was ecstatic.

Taking to social media after the nominations were announced, Jada sweetly wrote: "When your daughter becomes the rock star you could only wish of becoming.

Jada shared her support for Willow's nominations

"Congrats Willow!! Vote now!" Willow showed her appreciation for her mom by sharing the shout-out on her own Instagram Stories.

The 21-year-old singer is currently touring the nation as part of MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour and is having a blast.

On one of her days off, she decided to take a dip to beat the heat, swimming around in a red string bikini highlighting her toned figure.

She later shared a short clip of herself sitting on a rock beside the water in the bikini and shared an inspirational message with her fans.

The singer took some time to unwind

Willow wrote: "Just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn't lie in our external abilities or productivity. our value is innate, equal and, bestowed upon us by 'The Divine'.

"I've been struggling with this recently & it truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path. Just know you are loved, naturally significant, and valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe."

