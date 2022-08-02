Will Smith's ex praises Jada Pinkett-Smith for coparenting and 'loving' her son

Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino has praised Jada Pinkett-Smith for "loving" her son Trey, whom she welcomed with Will in 1992.

Sheree, who recently joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Will dated in the early 1990s and married in 1992. They welcomed son Trey in November that year but divorced in 1995. He wed Jada in 1997 seven years after first meeting her.

Now, Sheree has shared that co-parenting can be challenging but that "from the beginning, my heart is always for my child, my child comes first".

She also praised Jada, admitting that "she’s treated him well and she’s loved him".

But Sheree also shared the heartache that can come from blended families, revealing: "Sometimes moms get jealous. I’m like ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman because she’s treating my child right?’ What? That’s insane. Don’t you want her to treat your child right?"

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast Sheree also spoke about raising her son while Will and Jada welcomed their own children, Jaden and Willow.

Will and Sheree wed in 1992

"How do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing? Good thing being the relationship they have with each other, the relationship they have with me, the relationship my son has with Jada. I think we were able to go there. And I’m grateful for it.,' she said.

"I can’t really give details as to why, but I’m grateful we were kind of all on the same frequency and the same page. So really you want to do that."

Sheree's comments come after Will broke his silence four months after attacking Chris rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Will with his family after the Oscars moment

The video began with words that read: "It's been a minute. Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Will then appeared onscreen wearing a baseball cap and looking downcast. "It’s all fuzzy," he said of the moment. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

He also apologies to his family, admitting that the situation has brought heat on his entire family and he feels broken-hearted that he tarnished other Academy Award nominees' moments.

"I'm sorry really isn't sufficient," the father-of-three concluded. "I'm human and I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of [expletive]."