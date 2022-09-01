Jada Pinkett Smith reveals exciting update in family as Red Table Talks kicks off new series Will Smith's family are back!

Jada Pinkett Smith is no stranger to working alongside her family and she is one third of the popular Red Table Talks hosts.

MORE: Why Will Smith was left in disbelief over daughter Willow's appearance

The TV star presents the talk show with her daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, and announced this week that they were coming back for a new series in the very near future.

Taking to Instagram, Jada shared a photo of the trio, alongside the message: "@RedTableTalk is back Sept 7th with the impressive @JennetteMcCurdy to talk about her new book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died.' Hope to see you there."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Will Smith sparks reaction as he continues his social media comeback

The news follows soon after Will Smith made the decision to return to the spotlight following his infamous Oscars altercation with Chris Rock.

MORE: Will Smith reveals his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden made a shock request

MORE: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's jaw-dropping £32.3million mansion

The star took to Instagram to share a video of himself looking stunned as a woman told him: “They’re going to try belittle you, they’re going to try salvestize your name, they’re going to try to do anything they can to destroy you.”

Alongside the clip, Will wrote: “Nobody likes having their name salvestized!” His celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to share they were amused by the post and so far received 340,112 likes.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared news of the upcoming series of Red Table Talks

“I’m so glad you’re back!!" one fan wrote, while another commented: “Welcome Back Family. Bon bon.” A third added: "Very proud of you Mr Smith.”

MORE: Will Smith hailed a 'hero' as he shares video of terrifying encounter during family time

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

Since the incident at the Oscars in March, the dad-of-three has been banned from the star-studded award ceremony for a decade but he was able to keep his Oscar for Best Actor which he won on the same night as the slap.

In his time of reflection, Will has now publicly apologized to the comedian for striking him after Chris said: “Jada, I love ya. G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are doting parents

In an apology online, he wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable…

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

SEE: Will Smith's daughter is his double in remarkable new photo

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Now the I Am Legend star has begun to make a slow comeback to the public showbiz circles. Will was spotted out for the first time in public with his wife earlier in August, when they enjoyed a date at Nobu Malibu, nearly five months after the incident unfolded on stage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.