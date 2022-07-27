Willow Smith shares emotional message to fans

Fans have flooded Willow Smith with encouragement after she posted an emotional Instagram video.

The daughter of Jada and Will Smith, has previously spoken up about her anxiety and struggles with her mental health and now she’s opened up further about her agony.

The star - who was pushed into the music industry at just nine years old, after she released the catchy Whip My Hair - has posted a video of herself on Instagram in a red bikini, perched on a rock alongside a lengthy message.

The most recent model for Mugler turns to face the camera flashing a modest yet endearing smile back at the camera. Behind the camera, someone can be heard giggling purely, as Willow makes use of nature to help her feel more at peace.

The singer opened up to fans about her recent struggles in the caption. She wrote: “Just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn’t lie in our external abilities or productivity. our value is innate, equal and, bestowed upon us by .”

She added: “I’ve been struggling with this recently & It truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path. just know you are loved, naturally significant and valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe.”

In 2021 she shared her struggles on The YUNGBLUD Podcast and said: “I felt extremely unsafe in my music career in the past and that feeling of insecurity or unsafety like I didn’t feel protected, which went really deep.”

As one of Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour's opening acts, the 21-year-old is presently on the road. The singer started the tour on July 9 and will continue it through the middle of August, when the North American leg comes to a close.

Fans took to the comments with hearts and kind words of support, as many found that they could relate to Willow’s raw confession.

One wrote: “Love you kween and I’ll always be in your corner rooting for ya.” Another added: “I feel so comforted by these beautiful words, girl w. Thank you for sharing your learnings & experiences for us, teaching the best!! ily infinitely.”

Musician Yvette Young commented: “I can absolutely relate to this and am so happy you’re taking time for yourself being in nature.”

The star is currently on tour with Machine Gun Kelly

Willow has been one to often surround herself in Mother Nature to help with her anxiety and regularly shares her journey of personal growth with her fans.

