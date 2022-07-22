Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's summer plans - all we know The Men in Black actor has been laying low since his Oscars slap

Will Smith has not been seen in public since April, nearly a month after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, but is he currently laying low with his family or is he still residing in India?

The star was spotted in Mumbai just a few weeks after the headline-making altercation and looked calm and collected as he was greeted by fans.

His wife, Jada Pinkett meanwhile stayed in Los Angeles and continued to work on her Red Table Talk show, leaving fans wondering when they'll be reunited.

WATCH: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's marriage

Neither Will nor his longtime wife have given away their summer plans but there is buzz online that he may still be abroad.

The Hindustan Times reported that while Will was in India, he stayed at the JW Marriott Hotel Juhu, a 5-star rated luxury resort by the beach that features both an infinity pool and a salt water pool.

Will apologized to Chris Rock and his fans after his Oscars slap and a number of his famous friends have since come out to give an update on their celebrity pal.

Will has had the support of his wife and children

Most recently, Kevin Hart spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said: "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after.

"People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward."

Kevin continued: "I can only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it … I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife's hair loss

Tyler Perry, who witnessed the event also explained what happened to Gayle King. "There's a difference between comforting and deescalating, that's number one," he said. "And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult."

He added that he believed that Will was "wrong in no uncertain circumstances" and he told him as much.

"Trust me, as painful as it was for all of us in the room, it was as painful for Chris, who was a pure champion for the way he handled it," he added. "But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for Will as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him - that is so out of everything he is."

