Kaley Cuoco celebrates dual Emmy nominations with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey - watch

Kaley Cuoco is as happy as could be at this moment as the announcement of the nominees for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.

The actress picked up her second consecutive nomination for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey react to Emmy nominations

But that wasn't all that made it special, as it turned out that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey also picked up a nomination of his own, for Outstanding Guest Actor in Netflix's Ozark.

The star took to Instagram to share their reaction to the news in a video clip, which saw the two sit together and watch as the nominees in Kaley's category were revealed.

Once her name was announced, Tom immediately began to cheer while Kaley covered her face, getting emotional and breaking into tears.

He then leaned in to give her a hug as she exclaimed: "Oh my god." The reaction reads similarly to hers from the previous year, where she posted a clip of herself from home finding out about her nod.

Kaley and Tom reacted to the Emmy nominations

She even shared a heartfelt message, writing: "There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly...thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime.

"And to share this moment with my [heart emoji] @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful."

The two were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages as one of her friends wrote: "I AM SCREAM WEEPING," and another said: "Woooohoooooooo for both of you!!"

A fan added: "No one deserves this more than you & the icing on the cake for the wonderful Tom," while her The Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar commented: "Yaaasssss sis. Love you!"

Tom supported his partner as she found out about her nod

The two stars are currently on the road together as Kaley flits between New York and Berlin for her latest set of projects.

