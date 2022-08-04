Kaley Cuoco displays unexpected hair transformation while away from home

Kaley Cuoco has become identifiable in Hollywood not just for her quick wit and sense of humor, but also for her looks, tied to her golden blonde locks.

However, for her latest project, the actress underwent a transformation of sorts and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect with a candid photo.

She took to her Instagram Stories with a grab of a still taken while filming her new movie Role Play, sporting flaming red hair in beachy waves.

Against the dark and intimate setting, paired with a black top and a bold red lip, the look transformed Kaley into a whole new person, although it's unclear whether she actually dyed her hair red or it was a wig.

The actress is set to lead the Thomas Vincent-directed thriller, which also stars Billy Bob Thornton and David Oyelowo.

Kaley went the flaming red route for Role Play

Exciting as it all sounds, it is a huge undertaking for Kaley, who has had to say goodbye to many of her friends and family as she moves away from Los Angeles to Berlin and New York for the duration of filming.

She announced the bittersweet departure with a heartfelt farewell post on Instagram in late June, and it gave a glimpse into her last day in California, where she enjoyed some of her favorite foods and quality time with her pets, friends, and of course her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

While Tom did follow Kaley along while she shot closer to home, evidenced by a few of the photos and videos they shared of their time together, he hasn't been with her while shooting in Berlin.

Even back in June in the lead up to her departure, the actress was already having to go through intense preparation for her role.

The star had to say goodbye to her California home to shoot for the movie

She shared a sweet tribute to the trainer who was helping her get strong for the role, and the suspenseful nature of the upcoming film implies that her newfound athleticism will certainly come in handy.

