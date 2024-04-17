David Muir praises Kelly Ripa's 'magical' daughter Lola as she shares personal new footage of her singing

David Muir has been good friends with Kelly Ripa and her family for years, and has watched her three children grow up.

So it's no surprise that the ABC star was one of the first to praise Kelly and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola, 22, after she posted a new video of herself singing on social media this week.

Lola uploaded footage of her singing a rendition of Norah Jones' song, Don't Know Why, as she sat on the floor in the living room of her home in New York City.

"a mini cover. thank you @norahjones for creating the best song on the planet," Lola wrote in the caption. David was quick to reply, calling the talented singer "magical," while proud mom Kelly wrote: "Lola!!! Stunning!"

Mark also responded, simply with a row of love heart emojis. At just 22, Lola has already had an impressive career, having released two singles.

David Muir was one of the first to praise Lola's singing

Her first song, Paranoia Silverlining, came out in 2022, and her second song, Divine Timing, followed the year later. Lola is a music graduate from NYU and spent a semester in London. There, she met her boyfriend, and now spends her time between the UK and US.

After graduating, Lola moved back home with her parents, and it seems like the trio are having a great time together, even going on vacation last summer shortly after Lola returned home.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and David Muir have been great friends for years

At the time, Kelly shared photos on social media of their vacation, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!" Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

© Desiree Navarro David is friends with Kelly's entire family

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Lola's mom and dad are incredibly supportive, and she previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos is a talented singer

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

