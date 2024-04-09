David Muir left completely 'moonstruck' in rare personal post as GMA colleagues react emotionally

David Muir was certainly in on the whole solar eclipse hype on Monday, April 8 as the entire country headed outside to catch the rare phenomenon.

The 50-year-old TV anchor covered the eclipse live for ABC, alongside other ABC News and Good Morning America anchors like Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, Whit Johnson, Matt Rivers, and Gio Benitez from different parts of the country.

While David and colleague Linsey Davis watched in Burlington, Vermont, Robin and Whit watched from Cleveland, Ohio, Gio from Indianapolis, and Matt from Mazatlán, Mexico.

David was left awestruck by the phenomenon, and took to social media soon after to reflect on the special report with his friends across the network. He also had a fun segment on the air where he got to interview his colleague Whit's mother, who was a major eclipse enthusiast.

"Moonstruck. grateful to witness the breathtaking eclipse with @linseydavis and our wildly talented @abcnews teams," he penned alongside his photos, leading to a lot of special reactions from his colleagues.

Gio commented in response: "So glad we could experience this all together — no matter where our teams were, we were all under the same sun, moon, and glorious eclipse," with Lara Spencer writing: "Wow. Your Coverage was spectacular. Wish I had been right there w you. Then detoured to Lake Skaneateles." Many of the World News Tonight anchor's fans praised him for his stellar coverage.

The clip captured during the live broadcast showed David completely awed, declaring it "stunning" while crowds behind them cheered and whistled once totality was achieved.

"It really leaves you speechless doesn't it?" he said to Linsey, who barely got the words out: "That was exactly my thought," as they continued to reflect in silence for a few moments.

© David Muir/ABC News David and Linsey covering the solar eclipse for ABC News

"It is really, truly breathtaking here in Burlington, Vermont," he said, recalling the sweet experience of seeing families from all around the country traveling to Vermont together to see the eclipse, which won't happen again across the continental United States for another 20 years.

Robin, in Cleveland with Whit, had a particularly emotional response, getting visibly choked up when her co-anchor asked about what the moment meant to her. "It's hard to express the emotions that you feel when you see something like this, knowing that your mom saw it first down in Mexico…the whole totality, people are going to see it and know that we're all together like this."

© Getty Images Whit Johnson was on hand to host the eclipse watch with Robin Roberts in Cleveland

"[It's] something I'll never, ever forget and it was special because of you," she told the GMA Weekends host. "You got me to stay. I was heading to the airport, and you were like, 'How could [you] miss this?' And I'm so glad I stayed!"

Whit was quite touched and struggled to keep the emotion out of his voice, responding: "You know, what I feel too, when I saw it last time and now seeing it here, we spend our whole lives planning everything."

"But in this moment, you realize that there are greater moments at play here. And for me that's a liberating experience."

