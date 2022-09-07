Sharon Osbourne opens up about controversial departure from The Talk The reality star is speaking out

Sharon Osbourne is ready to speak out regarding her tumultuous exit from The Talk after a terse conversation with one of her co-hosts.

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne to perform at LA Rams half-time show ahead of London move

After she left the show following her comments defending friend Piers Morgan, her journey will be chronicled in the new show, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne shares worrying health update on Ozzy Osbourne

She and her husband Ozzy Osbourne sat down for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, discussing their potential move back to the UK and the latter's health troubles.

They also touched upon Sharon's exit from the CBS show and how the incident would be covered on her Fox Nation series, admitting that she hadn't held back.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after BBC confirms return of The Osbournes

After being asked what her thoughts were when she looked back on the incident, she said: "An education. And no regrets. No more saying sorry, cause I'm not. Because I didn't do anything wrong except ask questions."

"The four-part program will feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS's The Talk," the press statement read at the time of announcement.

Sharon has been quite candid about her exit from The Talk

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman commented: "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story.

"From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's as he says he 'doesn't want to die in America'

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals adorable meaning behind baby granddaughter's name

Sharon herself spoke on the news at the time, saying: "Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career.

The couple have supported each other through tumultuous professional and personal struggles

"I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.