Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's as he says he 'doesn't want to die in America'

Ozzy Osbourne recently opened up on his Parkinson's symptoms, explaining that he hasn't been suffering from shaking, which is common among those with the condition.

"I don't shake at all," the rockstar told The Sun. "My Parkinson's doctor says, 'I've got to tell you something, I've seen all kinds of Parkinson's but yours is the mildest ever," the 73-year-old explained.

"I don't even know how anyone worked out I had it in the first place," Ozzy continued.

The Black Sabbath frontman's admission comes after he shared his and wife Sharon's plans to return permanently to the UK, with Ozzy saying: "I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in [expletive] Forest Lawn," referring to a cemetery in Los Angeles.

Sharon and Ozzy's decision to move back to the UK prompted them to sell their 1920s home in LA's Hancock Park neighbourhood, asking for $18 million for the property.

Ozzy Osbourne hopes to move back to the UK

The Osbournes are likely to move back into their Buckinghamshire home - a 120-year-old Grade II listed property named Welders House.

It's not just Ozzy's health that sees the famous family relocate. It's also his concerns over growing gun crime in America.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne own a home in Buckinghamshire

"Everything's [expletive] ridiculous there," he told The Observer. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings."

Ozzy added: "I'm English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

