Sharon Osbourne makes TV comeback announcement after granddaughter's birth The Osbournes star is a grandmom again!

Sharon Osbourne is riding on the high of becoming a grandmother again, but that doesn't mean she's ready to slow things down anytime soon.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy to give up iconic $18m mansion – tour

After a long bit of back and forth between the UK and the United States to care for family, the TV star announced she was finally back home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne gives her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

With a new video she posted, Sharon revealed that she was back in the UK and ready to appear on the latest episode of The Talk.

"Hello my darlings," she said. "I am so happy to be back here in Britain. Now, I want you to tune in and watch me tonight on The Talk where I'm going to be spilling all the tea.

MORE: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee shares touching tribute to them on anniversary

"And I mean ALL the tea," she cheekily added, saying that she was back in the studio and encouraging fans to tune in to see what she meant.

Suffice it to say they were incredibly excited to see her back on their screens, with one commenting: "You're fabulous darling!!" and another saying: "Can't wait!"

Sharon was ready to appear on The Talk once again

A third added: "Miss ya in the states...but totally understand," and many simply inundated her with heart emojis galore.

The TV star shared on Wednesday that her son Jack Osbourne and his fiancé Aree had welcomed their first child together.

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne shares hopeful health update following operation

MORE: Sharon Osbourne appears to drop a big hint about Kelly Osbourne's baby gender!

Sharon shared the first picture of her new granddaughter, who had been named Maple Osbourne and was born earlier in the month.

"Maple Artemis Osbourne, Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]. @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt," she wrote.

Maple is Sharon's fourth grandchild, with Jack being father to three children from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly, who divorced in 2019.

Jack welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Maple

The Osbourne family is also expecting another addition to the family through daughter Kelly, who revealed in May that she is expecting her first child.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.