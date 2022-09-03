Ozzy Osbourne to perform at LA Rams half-time show ahead of London move The Rams will play the Buffalo Bills

Ozzy Osbourne will perform one more time in Los Angeles before the family moves to London, it has been revealed.

The rock star will take to the stage for the halftime show of the LA Rams 2022-2023 season kick off game. The team will play the Buffalo Bills on 8 September 2022 and "fans in the stadium will be treated to a multi-song medley".

Viewers at home will see "a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime," the press release reads.

Ozzy, 73, and his 69-year-old wife Sharon are relocating back to the UK to live in their Grade II listed Buckinghamshire home, Welders House, after the Black Sabbath frontman revealed he doesn't "want to die in America".

Their move will be documented in a new BBC series. "In this new series our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village….it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK," the BBC shared.

Ozzy recently opened up on his Parkinson's symptoms, explaining that he hasn't been suffering from shaking, which is common among those with the condition.

Ozzy will perform in Los Angeles

"I don't shake at all," the rockstar told The Sun. "My Parkinson's doctor says, 'I've got to tell you something, I've seen all kinds of Parkinson's but yours is the mildest ever," the 73-year-old explained.

Sharon and Ozzy's decision to move back to the UK prompted them to sell their 1920s home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood, asking for $18 million for the property.

Ozzy hopes to move back to the UK

"Everything's [expletive] ridiculous there," he told The Observer. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings."

Ozzy added: "I'm English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But, no, it's just time for me to come home."