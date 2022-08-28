Sharon Osbourne reveals adorable meaning behind baby granddaughter's name Ozzy Osbourne's wife is such a doting grandmother!

Sharon Osbourne has been floating on cloud nine since her fourth grandchild's arrival, and she recently opened up about the newborn during an appearance on The Talk.

Mrs O revealed the adorable meaning behind son Jack Osbourne's youngest child, who he shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

She explained that baby Maple's moniker was in fact chosen by her three older siblings - Andy, Pearl and Minnie, who Jack shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Ozzy Osbourne's wife was asked by co-host Vanessa Feltz on the show: "Isn't it true that her siblings chose the name?" to which the doting grandmother replied beaming: "They did!"

The TV favorite added that her grandchildren were all "sunshine" and that she was incredibly blessed. Jack and Aree's daughter was born in July and shortly afterwards the happy news was announced on social media.

Proud grandmother Sharon gushed at the time alongside a photo of the newborn: "Maple Artemis Osbourne, Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]. @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt."

Sharon Osbourne revealed her baby granddaughter Maple's name was chosen by her older sisters

It's certainly an eventful time for Sharon and Ozzy, who are planning on relocating to the UK after spending many years in the United States.

While this is a big change, they will no doubt be going back to visit often, especially as their family continues to grow over there. Sharon and Ozzy will soon be expecting a fifth grandchild, too, with their daughter Kelly Osbourne announcing that she was pregnant earlier in the year.

The star is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45. The loved-up couple first announced their exciting pregnancy news in May with a heartwarming social media post.

Sharon and Ozzy with their children - Aimee, Kelly and Jack

Taking to Instagram, Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter shared a pair of ultrasound photos along with the caption: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Her fans flooded the comments section with sweet well-wishes, with one writing: “You’re going to be the best Mumma!!!! Congrats Babe!” whilst a second noted: “Congratulations I am so happy for you.”

