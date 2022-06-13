Sharon Osbourne supported by famous friends as she leaves The Talk to be with Ozzy ahead of major operation The Talk star is married to Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has had a difficult few months and was inundated with prayers last week after making an upsetting revelation about her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals the 'real' Johnny Depp after trial outcome

Shortly after arriving back in the UK for her new role on The Talk - which had been cut short after she had to rush back to the United States when Ozzy tested positive for Covid - the star told the panel on Friday that she was due to go home once again to be with her husband.

Sharon looked emotional as she told her co-stars including Vanessa Feltz that the rock star had a serious operation on Monday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

"He has a very major operation on Monday and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

MORE: Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing health update

The TV star's famous friends were quick to send their support and love her way after the clip was shared on Instagram. Carrie Ann Inaba wrote: "Sending you all my love," while Amanda Kloots wrote: "Mrs. Ozzy will be in my prayers."

The Talk also wrote a message: "Hope to see you soon Sharon, sending our love from everyone at The Talk to you, Ozzy and the rest of your family x."

Sharon Osbourne shared some upsetting news about Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon has been in the UK for several weeks after returning following her pre-longed stint in LA.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals bad news after returning home to husband Ozzy

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific'

After rushing back to be with her husband after he contracted Covid at the end of April, Sharon herself then tested positive for the virus, as did her daughter Kelly Osbourne - who is expecting her first child.

Sharon is back in LA to be by Ozzy's side

The star and her family faced more upsetting news when just last month her and Ozzy's oldest daughter Aimee narrowly escaped a fire in her recording studio in LA.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartfelt message following Ozzy Osbourne's health diagnosis

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Luckily, there is also a lot for Sharon and her family to look forward to. Jack Osbourne is expecting his fourth child with his fiancée Aree Gearhart, while Kelly is expecting her first child with partner Sid Wilson.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.