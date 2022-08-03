Shakira's epic property portfolio that could land her in trouble – from Barcelona to the Bahamas The singer is at the centre of tax fraud allegations

Shakira has been at the centre of tax fraud allegations after being accused of owing 14.5 million euros in taxes to the Spanish government while she has been living in Barcelona.

The singer maintains her innocence and has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

Barcelona has been Shakira's primary residence for many years, as she lived in a lavish home in the city with her former partner Gerard Pique and their sons, Sasha and Milan. But that isn't the only luxurious home owned by the singer, as Shakira has also invested in properties around the globe, including homes in Miami and the Bahamas. Read on for all the details of her impressive property portfolio…

Shakira's Uruguay farm

Shakira previously shared a sprawling farm in the small fishing village of Faro José Ignacio in Uruguay with her former partner Antonio de la Rúa. It was set over 12 acres of land and has seven bedrooms, spread across a main house and guest house, along with a recording studio, cinema, office and a gym.

When Shakira and Antonio split in 2010 there was a huge dispute over their shared properties, including the farm, which was available for rent until recently.

A $3.4million Miami Beach mansion

Shakira has owned her Miami Beach home since 2001

In September 2001, Shakira bought a $3.4million mansion in Miami Beach, which boasts an open-plan living room and dining area, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The singer rented out the property for $45,000 a month in 2013, before putting it on the market for $13million later that year.

The property failed to sell, and in February 2021 she listed it again for $15.9million, before taking it off the market six months later.

A $15million private Bahamas island

In 2011, Shakira reportedly joined forces with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz to buy a $15million private island in the Bahamas, where they had planned to build luxury hotels, condos, studio space and art galleries, creating the ultimate artists' retreat. However, the development has never taken place, and the island is currently up for sale.

Shakira and Gerard Pique's $5.9million Barcelona home

Shakira lives in Barcelona with her two sons

A $5.9million mansion in Barcelona is at the centre of Shakira's current legal battle, as she is being accused of defrauding Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes while she has been living in Barcelona. It is reported that she classed Bahamas as her main place of residence from 2012 to 2014, whereas the legal team are pressing that it was in fact Spain.

For much of that time, Shakira lived with her now ex-partner Gerard Pique, and the pair bought a lavish seven-bedroom home in the Pedralbes neighbourhood in 2015. It has been described as one of the best houses in the city, and comprises 1,500 square feet of living space, with two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

The singer bought her home in 2015

Shakira is believed to have remained living there with her two sons following her split from footballer Gerard earlier this year.

A Cyprus holiday home

In late 2019, Shakira and Gerard bought a new-build villa in the Cap St. Georges resort of Cyprus. The holiday home is still being completed, but will allow the family to enjoy two kilometres of beachfront, and facilities including a spa, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts.

It is not known what the former couple plan to do with the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom villa in the wake of their split.

