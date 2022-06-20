Emma Heming Willis' latest family photo with Bruce Willis is too cute to miss

Fans can't get enough of every single sweet update Emma Heming Willis shares about life with Bruce Willis, and it doesn't seem like she's stopping anytime soon!

She delighted her followers with yet another impossibly cute photo of the actor and their family, and not only is it as adorable as it gets, but it proved once again just how expertly they manage having a blended family.

The heartfelt picture features Bruce goofily posing alongside one of his daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore, Rumer, as well as his two daughters with Emma, Mabel and Evelyn.

The family snapshot is as heartwarming as it gets, and sees Bruce laying on the floor, jokingly expressing shock, as Rumer, Mabel and Evelyn are piled on top of each other and on him, smiling ear to ear.

The photo was shared in honor of Father's Day, and his wife wrote a touching tribute to him, commending the star for his role as a father of five girls.

She endearingly wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you."

The adorable and goofy family portrait

Fans rushed to the comments to express their joy over seeing all the love captured in the image, writing: "Thank you for sharing these wonderful moments," and: "Oh dear heavens! Can the four of you get any cuter?! I think NOT!" as well as: "He's such a manly man with the sweetest of hearts. You all have such beautiful photos to show his amazing joy."

Since his aphasia diagnosis, fans have been more attentive than ever when it comes to content from the Willis bunch.

Though they split in 2000, Bruce has made sure to remain close with Demi and their daughters

Emma has also not shied away from being as candid as it gets about her own health and how difficult the last few months have been, recently revealing that she was severely struggling with her mental health.

She's now more committed than ever to finding better balance in her life, being there both for her husband and herself, and she said: "I don't mother myself perfectly, but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."

