Bruce Willis was all smiles as he joins wife Emma Heming for day out

Bruce Willis has been pictured enjoying a rare day out with his wife Emma Heming.

The pair were spotted in Los Angeles on Friday with the 67-year-old actor wearing a blue button-up shirt and light wash jeans and Emma coordinating in a dark blue tie-dye top with dark wash jeans.

In pictures shared by People, Bruce wore a khaki baseball cap to keep the sun off his face while Emma carried a monogrammed tote bag. It's one of the first times Bruce has been pictured out since he shared his aphasia diagnosis.

Emma has been regularly sharing sweet updates on life with Bruce and their two daughters, and she recently delighted her followers with another impossibly cute photo of the actor and their blended family.

The heartfelt picture features Bruce goofily posing alongside one of his daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore, Rumer, as well as his two daughters with Emma, Mabel and Evelyn.

The family snap saw Bruce laying on the floor, jokingly expressing shock, as Rumer, Mabel and Evelyn are piled on top of each other and on him, smiling ear to ear.

Bruce and Emma wed in 2009

The photo was shared in honor of Father's Day, and his wife wrote a touching tribute to him, commending the star for his role as a father of five girls.

She endearingly wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you."

Bruce's blended family is very close

Since his aphasia diagnosis, Emma has not shied away from being as candid as it gets about her own health and how difficult the last few months have been, recently revealing that she was severely struggling with her mental health.

She's now more committed than ever to finding better balance in her life, being there both for her husband and herself, and she said: "I don't mother myself perfectly, but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."

Aphasia is a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand, and write.