Emma Heming Willis praises husband Bruce Willis with rare tribute

Emma Heming Willis took to social media in a show of loving support for her husband Bruce Willis, praising him for his confidence.

The model shared a throwback clip of her husband singing with The Temptations and wrote alongside it: "My motto is don’t let the fear stop you.

VIDEO: Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video of husband Bruce Willis

"Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," she continued.

"And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart."

Many fans quickly took to inundating the comments section with heart emojis galore, including his own daughter with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, who simply wrote: "Papa!!!!" and shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

Emma praised her husband for his confidence while sharing her fears

The two have been married since 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce also is dad to Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah from ex-wife Demi.

Ever since the Die Hard star's aphasia diagnosis was revealed by his family in March, along with his decision to step back from acting, his blended family has been incredibly supportive.

Emma even shared more insight into her loving relationship with the actor after revealing the heartbreaking news alongside throwback images from their first appearance at the Met Gala as a married couple.

"One of the many reasons I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously. As you can clearly see here at our first (and last) Met Gala, as newlyweds back in 2009.

The model and actress has constantly shown her support and love for Bruce

"He's just up for a good time no matter where or when and I'm here for it," she wrote alongside candid snaps of them simply goofing around and enjoying each others' company.

