Stacey Dooley shares rare glimpse of baby bump following pregnancy announcement

Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley treated her fans to a new snap of her growing baby bump on Saturday.

Back in August the TV star revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with partner and professional dancer Kevin Clifton. And over the weekend, the 35-year-old delighted her Instagram followers with a joyous update.

Taking to the social media platform, Stacey shared a happy snap which gave centre stage to her blossoming bump. In the photo, the presenter could be seen wearing a silver pleated maxi skirt and a cropped baby pink sweater. Peeping between her clothes, Stacey's ever-growing bump was clear to see.

Referencing the stunning bouquet of flowers pictured, she captioned her photo: "You sweetheart @myladygarden, thank you! So kind. (Also coincidentally matching the bouquet to the outfit… you've truly outdone yourselffffff!)"

Stacey showcased her blossoming bump

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "OMG, the BELLY is stepping out," whilst a second penned: "Wow that bump is coming along nicely! you look amazing."

"Well hello mama you look beautiful," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You look bloomin lovely."

Stacey's sweet snap comes in the wake of her pregnancy announcement. On August 26, the flame-haired presenter shared a touching polaroid picture of her baby bump alongside a heartfelt message. Busting with excitement, she penned: "Gaaaaaaang... we are having a baby, so [very] delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu."

The duo announced their news last month

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019.

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry Kevin, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

