Elizabeth Hurley ups the ante in the most romantic floral dress

The holiday wardrobe isn't complete without at least one floral number – and this includes Elizabeth's Hurley summer suitcase. The star is currently soaking up the last moments of summer with her celebrity friends, and she looked glorious during a boat trip in a classic floral frock.

Elizabeth, 57, looked serene in a cream-coloured dress featuring a sweet floral print, spaghetti straps, fern green and blueberry-hued foliage and a V-neckline. She embraced her close friend David Walliams for a cute photo onboard a yacht in the South of France.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in video paying tribute to her dogs

The star wore her caramel-tinted brunette tresses down loose, letting her gentle curls cascade down her floral clad-back. She opted for a natural yet glamorous makeup look, consisting of a flawless, sun-kissed complexion, a soft flutter of mascara, a dark eyeshadow palette, charcoal-toned eyeliner and a rose-pink lip.

Her close friend David looked summer-ready in a bold floral shirt boasting navy, baby blue, marigold and green colours.

Liz looked fabulous in florals

David shared the friendly snap on social media for all his fans to coo over. He captioned the post: "With the dreamy @elizabethhurley1."

The star is enjoying a French getaway with well-known friends

The stars' friends and followers adored seeing them on holiday together. "Great photos, you two look amazing," one commented, while another said: "Gorgeous." A third added: "She just doesn’t age," and a fourth noted: "Sublime."

If Elizabeth's number has caught your eye, then we have just the piece for you. This contemporary take on the classic floral dress features a high apex fabric in a hammered satin with a stunning white base black floral print.

Floral Satin Dress, £32, ASOS

Slip on some chunky white heeled mules for a youthful yet timeless aesthetic.

While on holiday, Elizabeth recently joined her good friends, Elton John and David Furnish on board a yacht. In new photos shared on Wednesday, Elizabeth can be seen wearing a bright pink swimsuit with a matching crochet skirt and a straw hat, to protect her from the sun.

