Elizabeth Hurley stuns in pink low-cut swimsuit as she relaxes on board a yacht The star is in the South of France

Elizabeth Hurley has travelled to the South of France to join her good friends, Elton John and David Furnish on board a yacht.

Whilst the mother-of-one has remained silent on her own Instagram, David has been sharing pictures from their days together on his Stories – and she looks stunning as always.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in video paying tribute to her dogs

In new photos shared on Wednesday, Elizabeth can be seen wearing a bight pink swimsuit alongside a matching crochet skirt and a straw hat, to protect her from the sun.

In the fun snap, taken on board a yacht, she can be seen posing next to David as they both enjoy an ice lolly.

Elizabeth and David enjoyed an ice lolly on board their yacht

Another photo sees them sitting down next to each other, simply smiling for the camera.

On Tuesday, Elton's husband had shared another gorgeous photo of Elizabeth, showing her all glammed up for a night out, alongside himself and David Walliams.

The children's author has been very active on Instagram, sharing more fun pictures alongside the Royals actress – which reveal the great relationship they have.

"With the dreamy @elizabethhurley1," he captioned a post featuring several snaps of them hugging and being playful for the camera.

David Walliams also joined the group in the South of France

Fans loved the snaps and were quick to react. "You'd make a lovely couple," wrote one, whilst a second added: "She looks as young as ever."

A third remarked; "She just doesn't age."

Elizabeth has maintained her great figure throughout the years, and last year she revealed her diet secrets - and it's nothing out of the ordinary.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' magazine Style, the actress confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late," she confessed.