Elizabeth Hurley stuns in halter-neck dress as she reunites with son Damian's 'daddyo' Arun Nayar The trio looked dapper in a picture shared on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley pulled out all the stops this week as she proudly attended her son Damian's graduation, and she was accompanied by someone special to both of them, her ex-husband Arun Nayar.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Damian proudly showed off the family photo, which saw them all dressed to the nines.

"Mama and Daddyo at graduation with mee," Damian captioned the post.

In the photo, Damian can be seen looking dapper in a black suit and open matching shirt, with his hair perfectly styled. To his left, his mother proudly held onto him whilst looking incredible in a long brown halterneck dress, and to his right, Arun, who was married to Elizabeth from 2007 to 2011.

The trio looked stunning as they reunited for Damian's graduation

Friends and fans loved the reunion, with one commenting: "All round fabulousness!!! @damianhurley1 @elizabethhurley1 @arunnayar007."

A second added: "You all look incredible," whilst a third remarked: "Damnnnnn ur all insanely gorgeous."

"That family is unimaginably beautiful, mother, father, son… all incredibly gorgeous."

While Arun is not Damian's biological father, Elizabeth has always considered him his father because when she married the Indian textiles heir, Damian was five years old.

Elizabeth and Arun married in 2007 and divorced in 2011

Although the couple divorced four years later, they remained good friends.

"Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot," she told You magazine back in 2018.

The pair have such a good relationship that some summers they have holidayed together alongside Damian and their respective partners.

Of their divorce, which came at the time after Elizabeth was pictured with Shane Warne, she said: "My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything."