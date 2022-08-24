Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'rough couple of years' as she reunites with ex-husband The Voice star split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020

Kelly Clarkson has taken a backseat over the last few months to enjoy a summer off after a "rough couple of years".

The former The Voice coach moved her children, River, eight, and Remington, six, to her Montana Ranch where she reunited with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock so their kids could easily spend time with both of their parents.

Speaking to Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on Tuesday, Kelly admitted that the temporary reunion with her ex – who she left in June 2020 – was for the sake of their children as it helped them feel more "centered".

"The kids were with me and with their dad," she said when asked about her summer activities. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she added. "It felt kind of the first time, like, I think my kids felt a little more centered as well, so it was nice."

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years and finalized their divorce in March. Hinting about their messy split, Kelly added about her decision to take time off: "It's obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute."

Kelly and Brandon share two children

In June, Kelly spoke of how difficult the transition into being a single mom is, and how her approach to parenthood has changed since her divorce.

"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it's been like two years and not easy with kids," she said on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese when asked about the potential for new music.

The couple split in 2020

Brandon only moved out of Kelly's Montana ranch in June after a Los Angeles judge ruled he had until 1 June to live there after he fought Kelly over the property, claiming he needed to stay there for his ranching business.

While the legal disputes between the two have seemingly been resolved, Kelly still must pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024. Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children, and he has them one weekend a month.

