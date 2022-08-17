Kelly Clarkson asks for help as she announces big news during time off show Kelly called out to her fans on social media

Kelly Clarkson has been enjoying a long-awaited lengthy break this summer, telling E! News that she cleared her diary and even turned down certain projects in order to have this break.

That said, the American Idol winner is still busy behind the scenes, preparing for the next season of her TV show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. With the new series on the horizon, the 40-year-old took to social media to ask her devoted fans for help.

Wearing a popping pink top, Kelly said to fans: "Hey what's up America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here."

The star explained the exciting opportunity in more detail, sharing: "This summer we're taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices in America, and virtually on TikTok.

"Come sing a virtual duet with me and we might even feature some of our favourite performances on the show."

Kelly Clarkson is on a summer break from her show

Kelly signed off her request telling her fans she'd see – or hear – them soon.

The singer's fans were delighted with the opportunity, commenting: "I think this is a brilliant idea for the show," while another wrote: "Literally my dream since 2002! It's on."

Kelly Clarkson has taken her show on the road

Kelly's fans are undoubtedly missing her this summer – this is the first time she's taken a break since she was 16.

"The first time since I'm 16 years old, I am taking my summer off," Kelly said. "It's one of those things, I feel bad because things come up, but at some point, you know, you've just got to be able to, like, set the dates and say nothing will interfere with this time.

"Because it's precious, and especially for a single, working mom, like, it's exhausting, like you go to work and you come home. You're constantly on, like, doing something, and it's nice, you know?"

Kelly even revealed earlier in the year that she wouldn't be returning to The Voice this fall, meaning that her summer schedule won't be impacted by filming either.

