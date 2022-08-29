Kelly Clarkson announces surprising change to hit talk show Fans can't wait for what's to come

Kelly Clarkson is majorly shaking things up as the premiere of the fourth installment of her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, approaches, and she is ready to hit the road.

The star has had a fairly quiet summer away from the spotlight, with appearances on social media or elsewhere being very few and far in between.

However, she is making it clear that she is ready to come back with a bang, and just took fans by total surprise with an unexpected announcement concerning her show.

The program's official Instagram account revealed not only that fans would have to only wait a mere two weeks until it is officially back for its fourth season, but it is majorly switching things up for the exciting comeback.

Though the show typically films in Los Angeles, California, it is kicking off the season from New York City, as the host and crew embark on a coast to coast tour of the US.

"It's time y'all," Kelly announced, before adding: "and we're taking the show on the road."

The exciting teaser

The exciting video montage revealing the news serves as a fun teaser of all that fans can expect from the hit program, and sees Kelly sporting her signature waist accentuating belt around a black dress as she says: "New York, New York is getting Kelly, Kelly."

Fitting of the brand new setting, she cheekily added: "It's so nice I had to say it twice," as she filmed with a stunning view of Manhattan's iconic Central Park behind her.

Fans have loved seeing Kelly take on the role of talk show host

"Get ready," the new season's trailer teased, revealing that the premiere was slated for Monday, 12 September. Its return comes with not one but two new changes, as not only will it premiere from a new location, but it is slated to take over Ellen DeGeneres' former daytime slot.

Fans could not hold their excitement about the news, writing: "Can't wait!!!" and: "I'm sooo ready!!" as well as: "Yay!!! I missed you!!! Can't wait!!!!" plus another fan added: "I need tickets!"

