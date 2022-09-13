All we know about Ana de Armas' current relationship The actress is making waves at the moment

Ana de Armas is attracting all kinds of attention for her acting chops lately, having skyrocketed to general acclaim ever since her star-making turn in 2019's Knives Out.

The actress is particularly gaining significant traction for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Blonde, which received the longest standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

However, another aspect of her life which has been receiving quite a bit more attention is her relationship, as she prefers to keep that side a bit more private.

The star has been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, with several pictures having emerged of the two together, although neither have confirmed the romance.

The two have been spotted together on a few occasions in New York and Los Angeles since they were first reportedly set up in June of 2021.

Pictures of the two were even shared by DailyMail which saw them take in the sights of the beautiful city by the water.

Their relationship was seemingly confirmed when they were first spotted together in New York in September of 2021 in pictures published by Extra.

The actress is rumored to be dating Paul Boukadakis

An interview with Elle provided more detail of their initial courtship, although Ana never explicitly confirms it.

The two were set up by a mutual friend during the pandemic, and due to a lot of places still being closed, spent a majority of their first dates at each other's homes drinking wine and talking.

Paul is an entrepreneur and CEO, having developed a video-sharing app when he was younger and even having directed music videos in the past.

The profile also stated that the two are now living together in a New York apartment, with Ana's last break-up with Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck sparking the move to the east coast from LA.

Ana was previously in a relationship with her co-star Ben Affleck

In the interview, she detailed how the paparazzi kept a constant vigil on her in the aftermath of their break-up. "Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she said.

"It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out," she continued, adding that the city "keeps you anxious."

