Ana de Armas is set to be a Bond girl in the upcoming No Time to Die, and in a new fragrance advert she fully resembled the part with a host of breath-taking outfits.

In an advert for Estée Lauder's Beautiful Magnolia, the actress looked stunning as she showcased a wide variety of outfits.

Ana also looked incredibly glamorous as she modelled a beautiful pink flowing dress, while standing amongst a blossoming magnolia tree.

WATCH: Ana de Armas resembles a Bond girl in Estée Lauder ad

The Knives Out star looked perfect in a LBD at the beginning of the ad as she got all loved-up with a handsome model.

As she dove into his arms, the scene shifted from daytime to night. Ana's dress also changed into a luxurious pink dress, as the pair fell into a pool.

The couple frolicked in the pool, before the scene changed again and Ana was standing in a lavish bejewelled evening dress.

Another scene change saw Ana looking splendid in a black nightie, before the ad finished with her running along the beach in a stunning silver dress.

The actress looked stunning in a beautiful pink dress

Fans were in love with Ana's looks in the advert, with many filling the comments section with heart and heart-eyed face emojis, some even posted a magnolia emoji.

Praising the actress, one fan wrote: "GORGEOUS!" while another said she resembled a "princess."

"Just so beautiful! So proud!!" said a different fan, and one even said that it was "impossible" not to fall in love with her.

The Blade Runner 2049 star was in a relationship with Batman star Ben Affleck after they met on the set of Deep Water in 2019.

But in January, it was confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways, with Ben later breaking his social media silence in a post alongside Matt Damon.

The actress was in a relationship with Ben Affleck

Opining why the couple hadn't worked out, Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, told Entertainment Tonight: "The reality is, I think this year has been really hard on people in relationships.

"I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people who have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."

Giving praise to Ana, he added: "I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting someone else.

"I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it', because quarantine is not fun if you're single."

