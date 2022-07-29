Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe for Blonde trailer

Ana de Armas has been inundated with support after Netflix dropped the first trailer for her upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic - and even celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis can't believe her transformation.

Ana, 34, was an unlikely choice to star as Marilyn but it seems the first trailer has impressed concerned fans.

"UNCANNY," Jamie captioned a post that compared Ana in character and Marilyn side-by-side.

"I was highly skeptical when de Armas was cast, but wow. Her eyes and expressions completely evoke Monroe. It’s like you’re looking at Marilyn, but with different facial features," commented another on the trailer.

Blonde is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates that explores the complicated life of the Hollywood icon.

Born Norma Jean, Marilyn found fame in the 1950s but never settled into the sex symbol role given to her after a childhood in and out of foster care and an unhappy marriage at the age of 16.

Ana has transformed into Marilyn

Ana and Ben dated for almost a year back in 2020 after meeting on the set of their steamy drama Deep Water. But the scrutiny that came as a result of their relationship caused Ana to pack up and leave LA; Ben is now married to Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking about their high-profile romance in the August 2022 issue of Elle magazine, Ana admitted that the constant paparazzi attention and their headline-making relationship was "horrible" to experience.

However, all that attention did seem to be a blessing in disguise as Ana now sees the silver lining in her failed union with Oscar-winning Ben, as she explained: "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left LA."

Netflix will release Blonde on 26 September

Before dating Ben, Ana had lived in Los Angeles for seven years, but admitted that seeing the way celebrities were followed made her rethink her living situation.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she continued. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."