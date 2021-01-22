Casey Affleck 'not sure' if Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split for good The couple's break-up was announced this week

Casey Affleck has spoken publicly about his older brother Ben Affleck's relationship with Ana de Armas. The Manchester by the Sea actor admitted he couldn't say if the couple have actually broken up for good, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to."

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's close relationship in their own words revealed

Casey, 45, also spoke as a single man, adding: "My advice to them would be, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Affleck stars in Finding the Way Back trailer

The actor went on to praise 32-year-old Ana, who dated Ben, 48, for nearly one year until their split in January. "I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else. She's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]."

MORE: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spark reaction with latest post

MORE: Jennifer Lopez receives high praise from ex-fiance Ben Affleck

Casey made headlines this week when he was thought to have been pictured throwing out a cardboard cutout of Ana from Ben's home in Los Angeles, following the couple's announced split. Twitter users circulated the photos online, claiming the man wearing the face mask holding the poster was Casey himself.

The couple's split was announced in January

"No that's not me," Casey confirmed. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me, and I was going to tweet some joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

News of Ben and Ana's split came to light on Monday, when People reported that the couple had parted ways. The actress allegedly broke it off as the pair wanted different things; Ana didn't want to be based in Los Angeles while Ben did because of the three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ana confirmed their romance in April when she shared photos of them on her 32nd birthday. In the months leading up to their split, the Cuban-Spanish star also appeared to be spending more time with Ben's kids.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.