Ben Affleck breaks silence following his split from Ana de Armas The couple met in late 2019

Ben Affleck has taken to social media for the first time since splitting from actress Ana de Armas. The couple started dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of Deep Water in late 2019, but in January it was revealed that they had decided to end their romance.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's close relationship revealed in their own words

So far, neither have commented on their split, but on Monday, Ben shared a snapshot on Instagram showing him with his best friend, Matt Damon. The pair have teamed up for a very good cause – as Ben revealed in his caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner breaks down during Instagram Live

The 48-year-old explained: "Matt and I really want to grab lunch with you (once it’s safe to travel) so we teamed up with @omaze to support @easterncongo & @water. To enter, click the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/la. Entries close this week and every donation supports the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org."

MORE: Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana de Armas share peek inside lavish lockdown home

Ben Affleck took to social media to share a photo with best friend Matt Damon

It comes after Ben's younger brother, Casey Affleck, opened up about the star's split from Ana, 32. "The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships," the actor told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new movie, Our Friend.

MORE: Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas introduce adorable new family member

"I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships," Casey, 45, said.

Ben and Ana met on the set of Deep Water in late 2019

"I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else."

He added, "I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

MORE: 24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner, from 2005 to 2018, and together they share three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and eight-year-old Samuel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here