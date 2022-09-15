January Jones shares sweet birthday tribute to son Xander The actress took to social media

January Jones had plenty to smile about on Wednesday as her only son Xander celebrated his eleventh birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother shared a touching post to commemorate his big day. Alongside a joyous selfie, the 44-year-old gushed: “My son is 11 years old today! I’m coping just fine (obviously), with grace and reflection.

In the amusing photo, January could be seen wearing a pair of orange-tinted safety goggles as she beamed for the camera. In the background, a wholesome string of birthday bunting could be seen hanging in her homely kitchen.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "That's nuts! Happy birthday Xander," whilst a second penned: "I'm sure he appreciates the "rad" Mom!"

January penned a sweet tribute to her son

"Enjoy! Trust me, it just gets better and better as they grow," wrote a third, whilst a fourth remarked: "Time flies so fast, happy birthday to your son."

January welcomed her son Xander back in 2011 and has never revealed the identity of her son's father. The Mad Men actress has shared relationships with many A-listers, including the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey and singer Josh Groban.

Despite this she has remained tight-lipped about the identity of Xander's paternity, admitting her purpose in life as a single mom is to "provide stability" for her son.

In a candid interview with Red magazine about her motherhood journey, the Golden Globe nominee revealed it's only been her and Xander from the beginning.

The actress is a mom-of-one

January shared that she "only wanted women" with her during her son's birth, fuelling speculation the actress sourced a sperm donor for her pregnancy.

Speaking about her desire to parent Xander by herself, the actress added: "It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.

"He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl' All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do," she said.

